PNC Bank Arts Center

Nov. 22nd - Jan. 4th, 2020

5:00pm -10:00pm Sun. - Thurs. | 5:00pm-11:00pm Fri. - Sat.

Holmdel, NJ

Toyota Holiday Village

On select dates, this festive village gifts visitors an extra opportunity to embrace the joyous season with a variety of themed activities, sweet treats and visits from Santa.

Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

ALL NEW this year to the Toyota Holiday Village is the outdoor skating rink! Enjoy gliding around, while enjoying your favorite holiday jingles, friends and family!

CLOSED DECEMBER 31

Please note, Magic of Lights will be closed Tuesday, December 31, and we re-open as normal, Wednesday, January 1.

Illuminating Mega Trees

Come see the ALL-NEW Illuminating Mega Trees, featuring over 240 feet of lights and music, inside the Toyota Holiday Village!

Two for Tuesdays

Every Tuesday, drive through the lights twice, with just one ticket!

*Excludes Dec 24 & Dec 31

Donations for Discounts

Monday-Thursday, bring 2 canned goods or a gently used coat for $3 off the gate price!

Tickets & Pricing

Buy Online and Save:

Advance - Standard Vehicle

Save time and money when you purchase your ticket online. Buy your general admission ticket online to get the best deal! Tickets purchased online can be used ANY DAY OF THE WEEK!

$25
$25 Monday - Thursday at gate.
$30 Friday - Sunday at gate.
Standard Vehicle
Advance - Limo

Save time and money when you purchase your limo ticket online. Buy your general admission ticket online to get the best deal!

$50
$55 Monday - Thursday at gate.
$60 Friday - Sunday at gate.
Limo
Advance - Bus

Save time and money when you purchase your limo ticket online. Buy your general admission ticket online to get the best deal!

$100
$100 Monday - Thursday at gate.
$125 Friday - Sunday at gate.
Bus
Tickets Also Available at Gate:

Venue

Address:

PNC Bank Arts Center

116 Garden State Pkwy Holmdel, NJ

Directions:

Arriving North or South bound on the Garden State Parkway, please use exit 116.  Please follow the direction provided by our Magic Of Lights Traffic staff and Signage

Event Details

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of New Jersey’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price.

