PNC Bank Arts Center
Nov. 22nd - Jan. 4th, 2020
5:00pm -10:00pm Sun. - Thurs. | 5:00pm-11:00pm Fri. - Sat.
Holmdel, NJ
Attractions & Promotions
Toyota Holiday Village
On select dates, this festive village gifts visitors an extra opportunity to embrace the joyous season with a variety of themed activities, sweet treats and visits from Santa.
Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
ALL NEW this year to the Toyota Holiday Village is the outdoor skating rink! Enjoy gliding around, while enjoying your favorite holiday jingles, friends and family!
CLOSED DECEMBER 31
Please note, Magic of Lights will be closed Tuesday, December 31, and we re-open as normal, Wednesday, January 1.
Illuminating Mega Trees
Come see the ALL-NEW Illuminating Mega Trees, featuring over 240 feet of lights and music, inside the Toyota Holiday Village!
Two for Tuesdays
Every Tuesday, drive through the lights twice, with just one ticket!
*Excludes Dec 24 & Dec 31
Donations for Discounts
Monday-Thursday, bring 2 canned goods or a gently used coat for $3 off the gate price!
Tickets & Pricing
Buy Online and Save:
Advance - Standard Vehicle
Save time and money when you purchase your ticket online. Buy your general admission ticket online to get the best deal! Tickets purchased online can be used ANY DAY OF THE WEEK!
Advance - Limo
Save time and money when you purchase your limo ticket online. Buy your general admission ticket online to get the best deal!
Advance - Bus
Save time and money when you purchase your limo ticket online. Buy your general admission ticket online to get the best deal!
Tickets Also Available at Gate:
Type
Details
Cost
|Gate Gate (Mon-Thurs)
|General admission tickets are available for purchase at the gate.
|25
|Gate (Fri-Sun)
|General admission tickets are available for purchase at the gate.
|30
Type
Details
Cost
|Gate (Mon-Thurs)
|General admission tickets are available for purchase at the gate.
|55
|Gate (Fri-Sun)
|General admission tickets are available for purchase at the gate.
|60
Type
Details
Cost
|Gate
|General admission tickets are available for purchase at the gate.
|125
Venue
PNC Bank Arts Center
116 Garden State Pkwy Holmdel, NJDirections:
Arriving North or South bound on the Garden State Parkway, please use exit 116. Please follow the direction provided by our Magic Of Lights Traffic staff and Signage
Event Details
Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of New Jersey’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price.